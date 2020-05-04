Doris J. Bowman, 83, formerly of 15 Main St., Cross Fork, PA died April 29, 2020 at Homestead Village, Lancaster, PA. Born July 31, 1936 in Salunga, PA she was the daughter of the late George H. and Edith M. Wright Schreiber.
Doris graduated from Manheim Central High School and retired in 1986 from Alcoa. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harvey Shirk and Ira Bowman.
Survivors include: 2 daughters: Connie A. Hoffmaster, Mount Joy, PA and Donna J. Jackson, Lititz, PA; 1 son: Michael G. Schreiber, Libby, MT; 1 sister: Jeri Dienek, Hummelstown, PA; 2 brothers: George H. Schreiber, Hummelstown, PA and Larry W. Schreiber, Ephrata, PA; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: 1 son: Joe H. Shirk; 1 daughter: Sharon Shirk; 1 brother: Paul E. Wagner; 1 grandson.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA. Online condolences @www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org
