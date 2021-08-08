Doris J. Bickhart, 85, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Ephrata Manor.
Doris was born in Mechanicsburg, PA, daughter of the late Cyrus A. and Mary F. (McCleary) Brechbiel.
She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata and worked in the Proof Department of Blue Ball Bank for many years. Doris also provided cleaning services and was an Avon Salesperson.
As an active member of Hope UM Church, Doris was involved in the church's Women's Club and served as a Sunday school teacher.
Doris enjoyed baking, crafting, and playing with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry W. Bickhart, daughter, Janet S., wife of David Nauman, and four grandchildren: Teah, wife of Bradley Snyder, Ian Nauman, husband of Melanie, Malia Nauman, and Ava Nauman.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her eight siblings: Martha, Isabell, Ruth, Jane, Bruce, Charles, Mark, and Glenn.
Funeral services will be held at Hope United Methodist Church, 3474 Rothsville Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
