Doris J. Alleman, 68, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Melvin S. and Marian Haldeman Dupler. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Alleman, Sr. who died in 2010.
Surviving are five children: Sheila Fetter, Ellen Rittle, Robert Alleman, Jr., Shawn husband of Jane Alleman and Jessica wife of Chad Good; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson and five siblings. She was preceded in death by one brother.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doris' Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Doris' memory to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com