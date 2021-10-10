Doris J. Alcala, 91, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Florin, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Melva (Brandt) Zink. Doris was the wife of the late Ralph P. Alcala who passed away on July 16, 2015.
Doris was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1948. She retired from McCrory Distribution as a member of the office staff. Doris was a member of Trinity EC Church in Mount Joy. She enjoyed walks, puzzles, owls, reading her daily devotions, watching Andy Griffith and Lawrence Welk, and most of all spending time with her family.
Doris is survived by four children, Patricia Ann Taylor, wife of Charles of Charlottesville, VA, Ella Mae Seiders, wife of Garry of Front Royal, VA, Debra Jean Sauders, wife of Robert of Landisville, and Richard Thomas, husband of Faye of Manheim. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Ella Mae Maloney.
A memorial service honoring Doris’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.,16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 PM to 2 PM and are encouraged to wear something purple or lavender (Doris's favorite color) in her honor. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity EC Church, 100 New Haven St., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Hospice For All Seasons, 280 S Hill Dr., Grantville, PA 17028 or Pleasant View Retirement Communities, 544 N Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 or St. John’s Herr Estate, 200 Luther Ln., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com