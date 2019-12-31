Doris Hummel, 90, of Lititz, passed peacefully on December 29, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle, Lititz. Born in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late Stanley C. and Irene (Gehweder) Slapak, and wife to the late Earl N. Hummel, who passed in 2011, after 60 yrs. of marriage.
Doris graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio and was a teacher. A mother of four boys, she earned a "doctorate" in parenting. She was dearly devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She cherished the time she got to spent with them. She was a model of selflessness, generosity, and humility for everyone. She welcomed many kids into her home and was a mother to the whole neighborhood. A member of Friendship Force, Doris and Earl traveled extensively, met people around the world, and became dedicated friends and correspondents with those they met. She loved learning about new cultures, exploring new food, was an avid gardener, and loved cooking. She enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle. She was a member of the Landisville Church of God.
She will be remembered for her unyielding generosity, kindness, and her famous colloquialisms. She is survived by her sons: David Hummel and wife Giang, Doug Hummel and wife Candice, Ron Hummel and wife Karen and her grandchildren: Alan Hummel and wife Amy, Becky and her husband Travis Renninger, and Abby Hummel and her fiancé Zach Risser, and a great-granddaughter Marley Hummel. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother Don Slapak, and son Bill and wife Andi.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Luther Acres Chapel located at 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Luther Acres Caring Fund to the Office for Philanthropy at the address above, or Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com