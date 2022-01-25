Doris H. Mongeau, 87, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at ProMedica Nursing Home, Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mae (Keller) Barrow. She was the loving wife of Edward T. Mongeau, who died in 2021.
Doris worked for 29 years in the Lancaster School District as a teacher’s aide until her retirement in 1996.
Of the Presbyterian Faith, Doris enjoyed crafts, especially ceramics, camping, and traveling to different countries.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Debra L. Sayres, wife of James, of Holtwood; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons Edward T. III, Gregory K. and James B. Mongeau; and 5 siblings.
Funeral Services celebrating Doris’s life will be held at 11AM, Friday, January 28, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Doris’s husband, Edward and sons, Edward III, Gregory, and James will also be remembered at the service. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 to 11AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. For those attending the services, casual attire is appropriate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting: https://www.alz.org/pa. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com