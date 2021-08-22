Doris Gruver Gingerich

Doris took the scenic route to heaven. It took her 67 years; finally arriving on August 12, 2021. What a journey! Her life began November 25, 1933 in Winterstown, York County with godly and hard-working parents, Preston and Winifred Snyder Gruver. She was lucky to have experienced eight years in a one room school to begin her education, followed by great times at Red Lion High School class of 1951 and York Hospital School of Nursing 1954.
She'll be missed by her loving husband, Garland (Girk) Gingerich and her children, Kent, Wade, Matt Gingerich and Shea Matto. Eldest son, Bard preceded her in death when he was 12 years old. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Clinton Gingerich, Alicia Leeking, Sophia and Leah Gingerich and Olivia and Rachel Matto.
Life was a spontaneous adventure for Doris - always ready to follow Girk wherever he took her. She especially loved road trips, both locally and as far to and from Honduras, Central America singing all the way. Most of her professional life was spent at Lancaster General Hospital as an Obstetrical nurse. She loved comforting her labor patients and rejoicing with them at the time of birth. Wherever she lived, she enjoyed the many friends she met in that particular community and church. Her faith in God was strong and she loved her Jesus and to sing his praises.
In 2000 Doris and Girk moved to Willow Valley Communities enjoying 21 years there.
A celebration of Doris's life will be held at Hempfield United Methodist Church 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Friday, August 27, 2021. A time for friends to gather will be held at 10 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Interment will be at the Silver Spring Cemetery, Silver Spring, PA. Those who desire may make contributions in Doris's name to Hempfield U.M.C. or the Mathias Bruner Nursing Education Fund at Willow Valley or Silver Spring Cemetery Association.
Doris considered her life an adventure and enjoying a journey not to be missed in miles only but in adventure's shared and friends gained.
A living tribute »