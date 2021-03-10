Doris G. Obetz, 89, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, March 6, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Manheim, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chester H. and Edna K. Showers George. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Obetz for 60 years prior to his passing in 2016.
Doris was a charter member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street where she taught Sunday school, Bible school, and accompanied the junior choir. She was currently attending Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Lititz. She was a 1949 graduate of Manheim High School and a 1952 graduate of Lancaster General School of Nursing. She was employed as a staff nurse by Lancaster General Hospital for 17 years. In addition to volunteering at the Manheim Twp. Public Library, she enjoyed reading, playing piano, and flower gardening. She was very proud of her daughters and loved and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia L., wife of Robert Flynn, of Jackson, WY, Donna S., wife of Robert Daneker, Jr., of Allentown, and Diane L., wife of David Adams, of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Erin Lee, wife of Daniel Martin, Robert Paul, husband of Katie Daneker, Scott Isaac Daneker, Rachel Lauren, wife of Ben Corbran, and Derek Michael Adams; and two great-grandchildren, Macie and Tucker Martin, with another great-grandson due in the spring. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth G. Hollinger and her twin sister, Betty G. Brandt.
A memorial service will be held on Monday morning, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, PA. Interment will be private. The family will receive guests at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the building fund of Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, or Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, attn. Advancement Office, 850 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to a charity of the donor's choice. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday afternoon, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
