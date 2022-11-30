Doris Frye St. John, formerly of Jamison, PA. passed away peacefully at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster, PA on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was born on April 21, 1931 to Helene (Martin) Frye Harris and Gilman V. Frye in Franklin, NH. Doris graduated from Franklin High School in 1949 and from Becker Jr. College, Worcester, MA, in 1951.
The day following her college graduation, Doris began her work career at Norton Company, Worcester, MA. After moving to PA in 1958, she served as Secretary/Treasurer for Warwick Township (Bucks Co.) and then as a Deputy Prothonotary for Bucks Co.
She was a longtime member of the Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church in Hartsville, PA where she served as a Trustee and Women's Association officer. She was a member of the Warwick Township and Bucks County Historical Societies. Doris began to volunteer as an election poll worker in Bucks Co. and continued this activity throughout her life.
In 2006 Doris moved to Woodcrest Villa in Lancaster Co. where she served on the Residents' Council and various committees, and particularly enjoyed participating in Bridge Club. After moving to Lancaster, Doris joined Highland Presbyterian Church. She was a member of The Questers International for over 40 years.
Doris was proceeded in death by her parents, former husband N. Wayne St. John, and son Scott T. St. John. She is survived by her son Steven W. St John (Bonita) and grandchildren Kelly C. McNeal (Brandon) and Nicholas S. St. John.
A memorial service will be held in Eagle Commons at Woodcrest Villa at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Guests are asked to wear their favorite red, white or blue outfit to recognize Doris' favorite colors.
Her family thanks the staff of the Mennonite Home Skilled Care wing and Masonic Village Hospice for their compassionate care through this last month.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doris' memory to the Mennonite Home Communities Benevolent Fund.