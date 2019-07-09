Doris Fritz Dussinger, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on July 5, 2019 at the Ephrata Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chester M. and Ellen N. (Eshelman) Fritz.
After graduating from Manheim Township High School, she began her career in the banking industry, followed by the Osteopathic Hospital in the radiology department and finally spent 17 years working for Thomson Corporation as a Payroll Clerk, retiring in 1995.
She was a lifelong member of Ross St. Methodist Church serving on the pastor relations committee and several years as the church historian.
In her spare time, Doris enjoyed collecting and shopping for antiques, attending public auctions and spending time with her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the joys of her life.
She is survived by her son, Doug Dussinger (husband of Jean) of Lititz, PA, and her daughter, Kim Crow (wife of Jay) of Lancaster, PA; five grandchildren, Tim (husband of Farnoosh), Kate (wife of Lauren), Meg (wife of Colleen), Betsy (wife of Andrew) and Bradley; five great-grandchildren, Evan, Colette, Dylan, Bennett and Amelia Gail; and two nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Gail L. Dussinger, her brother John K. Fritz and a sister, Catherine Fritz.
"We can do no great things, only small things with great love."
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the Chapel of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601 on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM. until the time of service. Private interment for immediate family will follow in Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brethren Village Benevolent Fund at the address listed above. To leave an online condolence please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097