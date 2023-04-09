Doris Ford Robinson, 95, of Lititz, and formerly of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Helen Ford. She was married to the late Frank G. Robinson who passed in 1992.
Doris was a 1945 graduate of William Penn High School in Harrisburg, PA. She worked as a secretary prior to getting married. After starting her family, she became a wonderful homemaker. She loved singing, especially in the choir at her church. She also loved reading, watching sports like tennis and baseball, and was known for being a very positive and upbeat person.
Doris is survived by her 2 daughters: Susan Robinson (Kurt Knippel), and Wendy Stivers; 4 grandchildren: Selah Stivers, Terah Stivers, Katherine Knippel, and Keaton Knippel; and sister Nancy Travis.
A celebration of Doris's life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA beginning at 11 AM. Guests will be welcomed at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Doris's name to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 Attn: Development Dept. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.