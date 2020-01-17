Doris F. Trussell

Doris Fay Trussell of Mennonite Home Community Lancaster passed away peacefully in the early hours of Thursday January 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dick.
Born in Gettysburg to J. Marshall Cleveland and Gladys Cleveland, she was the eldest of five siblings.
Doris was a proud retiree of AMP Inc. with over 25 years of service. Doris was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster for many years and spent much time volunteering with many charitable organizations such as Alpha Club of Lancaster and the Water Street Rescue Mission.
A published poet, Doris filled her time at Mennonite Home writing and reflecting on life.
She and Dick enjoyed extensive travel, visiting such countries as Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, England, France as well as a trip sponsored by Radio Beijing, to mainland China in the early 80's.
She is survived by two children, a son, David C., husband of Dannielle (Leeds) Trussell of Landisville, Pa; and a daughter, Diana; two grandsons, Eric D. Trussell of Lebanon, Pa., and Brian T. Trussell of East Petersburg, Pa. and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Phyllis Smith of Michigan and a brother Gerald Cleveland of Florida.
There will be a private family gathering but memorial donations can be made in Doris's memory to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund at 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, Pa. 17601.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 247 Main St., Landisville, Pa.
