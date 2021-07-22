Doris F. Hagens, 81, of Quarryville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Born October 14, 1939 in Quarryville, Doris was the daughter of the late William R. and Pearl B. (Yunginger) Thompson. She was the loving wife of C. William "Bill" Hagens of 64 years.
In addition to being a loving wife she was a loving mother, mom-mom, and great mom-mom. She is survived along with husband Bill, by 2 daughters, Robin L. Haverstick, of Halifax, and Terri L. Binkley, wife of Timothy of Willow Street. Doris also has 6 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and a sister, June, wife of Robert Welk, of Delaware. Along with her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Conner, and a great-grandchild.
Doris graduated in 1957 from Solanco High School. She worked and retired after 38 years from Lancaster Newspapers.
In her free time she loved watching her grandchildren and great- grandchildren participate in their sporting events. Doris also enjoyed traveling and taking trips to the beach with her family.
A casual service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA with interment to follow in the Quarryville Cemetery. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to C.H.O.P, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178.
