Doris Eveleen Hess of Mountville, PA fell asleep in death on July 2, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born to the late Clair M. and Laura A Shenk, January 14, 1927, at their home in Lancaster PA.
Doris is survived by her son Michael (wife Linda) of Mountville, and daughter Julie of Mountville. She was preceded in death in May 2014 by Harry L Hess, her loving husband of 65 years. Also preceding her in death were brothers; Elvin, Clair and Ken; sisters, Hazel and Vera.
In the 1940's, Doris worked in the warehouse tabulating office of the Armstrong Linoleum Plant. She was a homemaker thereafter. Doris was a loving wife, mother and friend. She enjoyed the beach, gardening, playing cards and entertaining. She loved her cats Rummy and Cappy. Her kind ways and sense of humor will be missed by all. She had a strong faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses which she enjoyed sharing with others. Some Bible verses that brought her hope were: Psalm 145:16; Psalm 37:29; Revelation 21:3-5.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 on July 16, 2022 via Zoom. A slide show will be shown beginning at 2:30. We hope you can join in remembering a life well lived. Zoom Meeting ID 875 6472 1721 and Password 300302.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 861 Milton Grove Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or electronically to JW.ORG; Hospice & Community Care Mount Joy.