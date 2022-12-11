Doris Emily Lanyon, age 79, of New Holland, PA passed away late Thursday night December 8, 2022 at home with her beloved husband W. Michael, Jr., and their two sons, James and David. She wished to pass to the life everlasting at home with her family, and her wish was fulfilled. She was born March 18, 1943 in Ridley Park, PA. She was the youngest child of Melvin & Margaret (Jorgensen) Burnham. She was raised in Prospect Park, PA, and later at the age of 10 moved to Springfield (Delco) where she ultimately raised her future family.
Doris utilized her God given gifts in glorifying God and helping others. She was a deep, caring, empathetic person who was called often by friends and family for her counseling and wisdom. She was blessed with a keen sense of insight and discernment to assist others in times of need. She loved to do whatever research was necessary to the benefit of others.
Doris married her beloved husband Mike on July 13, 1962. They were able to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary together, a blessing indeed. Doris loved music; she joined the adult church choir at the age of 12. Doris became an accomplished professional soloist and sang for several church choirs, Delco Community Chorus, and at weddings. She was a professional runway model in her high school years (with her father always in the front row keeping a watchful eye).
Doris was an enthusiastic reader and loved assembling jig-saw puzzles. She loved doing genealogy research with her family. She loved her four dogs. She loved watching her two boys sporting events and concerts. She made every one of their collegiate soccer games (played together at Shippensburg University). She was so proud of them.
Doris taught Sunday School for many years at Prospect Park Methodist Church and Covenant United Methodist Church (CUMC). She was president of the United Methodist Women for 8 years at CUMC.
Doris and Mike loved their Pocono Mountain retreat in Arrowhead Lakes. Affectionately nicknamed the "Lazy L". Many fond memories of snow, deer and warm fireplace nights shared by many. Doris and Mike moved to Garden Spot Village (GSV) in 2004. She adapted easily and gained many dear friends. She joined the Village Voices, volunteered in Share & Care, and instituted a card ministry, writing and encouraging those in need of spiritual support. They enjoyed 18 wonderful years together at GSV.
She is survived by her husband, Mike, her two sons, James (Lorraine) & David (Carla) and four precious grandchildren; Catherine, Michael, Megan and Brian. She was predeceased by her parents, and older brothers, Paul and David.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Jude's Hospital for Children. A special thanks to all the medical staff who tended to Doris and supported her family during these past 52 days, especially the Home Hospice nurse, Minda.
Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.in the Garden Spot Village Chapel. The family will greet friends at the chapel Saturday, March 18th from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service.
Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com