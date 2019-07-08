Doris Elaine Flory, 83, of Manheim, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community with her family by her side. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Esther Heagy Ruhl. Doris was the loving wife of Lester O. Flory who died in 2016. She was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim. Doris worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for the former St. Joseph's Hospital, Lancaster. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Manheim Historical society and the Manheim Lions Club. Doris enjoyed traveling, gardening, antiquing, and spending time with her beloved family.
Surviving are four daughters, Linda R. wife of James R. Kenderdine, Julia A. wife of Steven L. Trevis, Gloria J. Flory, Brenda L. Campbell, all of Manheim, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, four great-great grandsons, and a brother, Sam J. husband of Joan Fulginitti, of Lancaster. Preceding her in death is a daughter, Annette Flory, and a grandson, Jeremy Weaver.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Doris's funeral service in the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Doris's memory to Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 or to Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send an online condolence please visit www.buchfuneral.com.