Doris E. (Snyder) Hartman, 88, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was born in Ephrata to the late William and Sara (Duck) Snyder and was the wife of the late Herbert Hartman who passed away in 2006.
Doris was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata. During her working years, she was a secretary at Fasnacht Brokers and Witwer Insurance. Doris was a 1953 graduate of Ephrata High School. She was a member of Friendly Circle and a former member of Dutchland Polkateers.
She is survived by three sons, Scott B., husband of Dottie Hartman of Ephrata, Michael J., husband of Lori Hartman of York, Jan C., husband of Debbie Hartman of Ephrata; six grandchildren, Kristi L., wife of Jason Beaupre, Taylor M., husband of Rachel Hartman, Jillian M. Hartman, Grant M. Hartman, Zachary S. Hartman, Devon L., wife of Sam Ware, and one great-grandson, Iverson Ware.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Fern Martzall, Carl Snyder, and Dale Snyder.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main Street, Ephrata, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM, with Rev. Mark Luscombe officiating. Interment will take place in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Doris's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »