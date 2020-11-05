Doris E. (Mylin) Biechler, 91, of Lancaster and formerly of Merion, PA, passed away on October 29, 2020 at Willow Valley Retirement Community. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William McKinley Biechler, Jr. She was also preceded in death by six siblings. Doris was born on February 23, 1929, daughter of John C. Mylin Jr. and Lottie M. Myers.
Doris graduated from West Lampeter High School and received a degree in Fine Arts from Temple University. She opened the Doris Biechler fine art gallery in Lancaster and was the owner of Conestoga Valley Interiors. She later enjoyed working in retail jewelry stores.
Doris was a member of First United Methodist Church, Media Heights Golf Club, Towne Aces, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved floral arranging, cooking and entertaining.
Doris will be missed by her children: Philip Douglas Biechler (Cindy Aument), John Charles Biechler (Mary Ann Nikalaus), Elizabeth Anne Clark (Fred Clark), and Mary Louise Kinsey (David Kinsey). Doris also loved her seven grandchildren: Audrey McClune (CDR Andrew McClune), Lloyd Eugene Clark II (Kristy Mellinger), Sophie Biechler, Emily (Biechler) Long (David Long), Corey Scheib-Johnson (Stephen Scheib), Collin Johnson and Nathan Kinsey. In addition, she adored her great-grandchildren, Mason, Liam and Timmy Clark, Anna and Clark McClune.
To honor her, memorial contributions may be made to Boehm's Chapel Society, PO Box 272, Willow Street, PA 17584-0272. 717-394-4097
