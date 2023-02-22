Doris E. Martin, 83, of East Earl, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was married 64 years to Floyd G. Martin. Born in Grantville, Dauphin County, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Emma Rhoads Hetrick.
She was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church in New Holland. Doris was a 1957 graduate of Garden Spot High School. She had been a secretary/bookkeeper for Floyd G. Martin Garage, was a tax collector, clerk of elections and was on the zoning hearing board of East Earl Township. She was a 50-year member of the Donegal Chapter of the Eastern Star.
Doris enjoyed spending time in Ocean City over the summer, fishing, boating and spending time with her family.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Wanda M. Martin of Terre Hill; three grandchildren, Christine Yanarella friend of Jordan Wacker of Leola, Casey Martin of Terre Hill, and Curshane Martin husband of Steph Eby of East Earl; four great-grandchildren, Kyra, Caden, Kale and Kelsey. She was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth, Sterling, Eugene and Melvin Hetrick and Fern Shirk.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 24, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E. Main St., New Holland, PA with Rev. Dr. Andrew J. DiNardo officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
