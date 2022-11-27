Doris E. Leaman, 88, of Lancaster, PA, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Betty and Ben Simmons.
For 53 years, Doris was a Sunday School teacher at St. Luke's U.C.C., recently being recognized for over 74 years of service.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Marcia; her sons, Michael, Greg, and Brian (Terri); 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Betty Showalter and Marilyn Gray; and brother, Gerald Simmons. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles, brothers, David and Donald Simmons.
Funeral Services will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11 a.m., with a viewing starting at 10 a.m.. A burial will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. Additional viewing on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Groffs. The family requests you wear purple, Doris' favorite color.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's Endowment Fund, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.
Please visit Doris' Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »