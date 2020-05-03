Doris E. Harnish, 90, of Neffsville passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 29, 2020 at Luther Acres. Doris was born in Lancaster to Christian and Elizabeth Neudorff and graduated from McCaskey High School.
Doris is survived by her two children: Kim Gallagher of West Chester and Jeffrey (Karen) Harnish of Lititz. Her 3 grandchildren; Jared (Nichole) Harnish of Elizabethtown, Eric (Melissa) Norrbom of Hillsborough NJ, Kala (Mitch) Denlinger of Mount Joy, and 7 great-grandchildren; Sybl, Robbie, Olivia, Carter, Jase, Amy and Matthew.
As a young woman Doris worked at Farmers Bank and later retired from the Manheim Township Parks and Recreation.
When she needed a vacation from her beloved husband of 61 years Thomas N. Harnish, who preceded her in death in 2014, she would take long trips to the beach for sun, sand, and seashells.
She enjoyed shopping, reading books, playing cards, and lunch with her friends. Many evenings were spent in the backyard hosting picnics with lots of food and drinks for her guests. Her door and heart were always open to friends and family.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers please donate to: The Caring Fund at LutherCare 600 E. Main St., Lititz, Pa 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »