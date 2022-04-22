Doris E. Groff, age 86, formerly of Bird-In-Hand, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Landis Homes. She was born in Witmer on March 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Harry K. and Elizabeth Esbenshade Landis.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jay M. Groff of Lititz; 2 children, Patricia (Randall) Ranck of Lancaster, PA, J. Kenneth (Tracy) Groff of Mount Joy, PA; 2 grandchildren, Adam (Megan) Ranck, and Kristie Ranck; 2 great-granddaughters, Meredith and Amelia Ranck; and a sister-in-law Delores Landis. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Harry (Beulah) Landis and Elvin Landis.
She was a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church where she was involved in the sewing circle. She worked at Smoketown Elementary school cafeteria and Bird-In-Hand Motor Inn for 30 years.
Doris was a member of Farm Women #28 and she and Jay enjoyed many years on the farm. She volunteered at Black Rock Retreat and Deer Park Camp, and hosted kids with the Fresh Air program. They enjoyed many adventures with the Green Laurel Hunting Club. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking, and reading.
A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Road, Leola, PA on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM. An informal visitation will follow the service. A private traditional burial will be held in Stumptown Mennonite Cemetery.
Those who desire may make contributions in Doris' memory to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028.
