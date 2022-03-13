Heaven gained another angel on Thursday, March 10, 2022, when Doris E. Barr, age 87, of Luther Acres, Lititz, PA, passed away after a brief illness. Born in Rothsville, PA on July 22, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Grant E. and Margrey (Pipgress) Miller.
She was an active member of her community and served on the Brunnerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for numerous years. She was a loving caring person to all she met and had many friends. Doris was an avid angel collector and has a large, beautiful collection of several hundred. She enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii, playing in card clubs and Bingo.
Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Arthur L. Barr; two sons, Kevin (Anita) Barr and Scott (Marlene) Barr; step grandchildren, Josh Turner, and Samantha Turner; an adopted granddaughter, Selena Barr; sister, Joyce Sonnen and a brother, Richard (Bonnie) Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings; Betty Barto, Ray, Paul, Gerald, and Annette Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Luther Acres Community Room, 200 St. Luke Drive, Lititz, PA 17543, with a 1-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org, or Luther Acres Benevolent Care, luthercare.org/donate-now.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com