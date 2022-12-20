Doris D. Urey, age 87, of East Manchester Township, Manchester, died at 3:40 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation at Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Dale W. Urey.
Born January 7, 1935, in Kirkwood, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late William and Leah (Sherman) Deaver. She retired from George's Variety Store in 1982 and also had worked for Northeastern High School in the cafeteria.
Mrs. Urey is survived by a daughter, Debra A. Kohr, and her husband Douglas, of Manchester; a son, Dennis P. Urey, and his wife Andrea, of Dover; three grandchildren, Beau Kirchner, Ethan Urey, and Evan Urey; two step grandchildren, Josh Bowers, and Morgan Kohr; six great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; and a sister, Barbara Longenecker, of Turbotville. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Deaver.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be at Manchester Union Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.