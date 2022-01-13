Doris C. Musselman, 88, formerly of New Providence, PA, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Donald Eugene White and the late Charles W. Musselman. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Hoover G. and Ella C. Bernard Morrison.
A homemaker, she also owned and operated Doris’s Apparel Shop in New Providence for 27 years. Doris enjoyed doing cryptograms, hand sewing and crafts.
She was a Christian and enjoyed sharing her faith by handing out Bibles.
Surviving her are 4 children, David E. (Faye) White of Kirkwood, Susan (Marty) Rineer of Neffsville, Mark W. (Sharon) Musselman of New Providence, Brian C. (Sandy) Musselman of Rawlinsville; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 9 siblings.
A visitation will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM. The interment will be private in New Providence Church of God Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doris’ memory to Willow Tree Hospice, 100 Sycamore Drive, West Grove, PA 19390 or to Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com