Doris "Bunny" Yvonne Moore, 91, of Denver, PA, passed away on November 27, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Paradise, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Grace Senger. Doris was the loving wife of the late Samuel G. Moore.
Doris retired as a compliance program assistant from the Delaware Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation (ASCS) office. She was also the first woman bee keeper for the state of Delaware and conducted inspections for the Bee Indemnity Program. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed gardening, knitting, and painting. She enjoyed spending time in the company of family and with her nieces, Cindy Stonebreaker and Mary Ann Colbert. Doris loved to go camping and stayed in multiple locations throughout the US and Canada with her life-long girlfriends. For over 40 years, she loved going to the Outer Banks, NC with her family. She participated in Meals-On-Wheels and volunteered at Maple Farms. Doris was a member of First United Methodist Congregation in Ephrata, PA.
Doris is survived by her 3 children: Carla (Dennis Leed), Jeffrey Moore, and Terri Moore; a granddaughter, Alexis Henry; a grandson, Tim Moore; a great-granddaughter, Harper Grace Henry; Several nieces and nephews; and will be missed by her dog, Ginger. She was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Turner.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM with a Memorial Service to begin at 11 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
