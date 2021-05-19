Doris Bernstein, age 93 of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, PA, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Reba Rabinowitz. Doris is survived by her spouse of 73 years, Alan, her son, David and his wife, Kathe, grandchildren, Jonathan, (Deepthi), and Brian, and by son, Saul, and daughter, Miriam.
A 1945 graduate of Overbrook High School in Philadelphia, Doris was trained as a bookkeeper and secretary. Doris and Alan met in 1945, married in 1948, and after living in Montgomery, AL and Decatur, GA came to Lancaster, PA in 1958 to raise their family and participate in community affairs. After 19 years, she retired from her role as Administrative Assistant at St. Joseph Hospital, serving both the Department of Anesthesia, and the School of Anesthesiology. The students appreciated Doris' professional abilities as well as her sweet, motherly concern for them.
Doris was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Brownie Mother. She was a member of Temple Beth El and Degel Israel Synagogues and their respective Sisterhoods, as well as a member of the Lancaster Jewish Community Center and Ladies' Auxiliary. A Life Member of Hadassah, the International women's organization dedicated to worldwide hospital care and medical research, she received a Woman of the Year Award for recognition of her dedication. In addition, she was an active worker for Lancaster United Appeal, and a volunteer with the American Cancer Society.
Her deep lifelong love of animals was also expressed via charitable donations.
Funeral Services will be private.
Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Hadassah, 40 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, or to Degel Israel Synagogue, 1120 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster PA 17603.
