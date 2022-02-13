Doris Beatley Gallion of Lititz and Christiana, PA, died on February 9, 2022, at 94 years of age. She was born at home in Brooklyn Park, MD, on August 1, 1927, to Albert and Mary (Marie Cook) Beatley and was the last surviving member of her family of origin. She was preceded in death by a brother who died in infancy; by Donald Gallion, the father of her three children; and by a great-granddaughter Addison Guise (San Luis Obispo, CA).
Upon graduation from Glen Burnie High School, she took courses at Towson Teachers College. She was one of the many women in the 1970s who returned to school to finish their education, which had been interrupted by marriage and family.
Doris worked at Franklin & Marshall College for 30 years. During that time, she earned a bachelor's from F&M and a master's in Psychology from Millersville University, and her responsibilities at the college steadily increased in accordance with her education and experience. She was also very proud to have been associated with the PREP program at F&M, which was part of the federal Upward Bound program begun in the 1960s.
After her retirement from F&M, Doris worked at the Claire Center, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Wrightsville, PA. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed a wide variety of music.
Doris is survived by son Michael and wife, Kathy (Lititz, PA), granddaughter Nicole (Lititz, PA); son Stephen and wife, Janet (Willow Street, PA), grandson Thomas and wife, Michelle, great-grandsons Andrew, Dylan, and Luke (Lancaster, PA); granddaughter Megan and husband, Benjamin Guise, great-grandson Zachary (San Luis Obispo, CA); daughter Lesley Jackson (Fort Collins, CO), grandson Aaron Jackson (Seattle, WA), great-grandchildren Taylor and husband, Michael Meyer (Littleton, CO), Brooke (Seattle, WA), and Kye (Chicago, IL); grandson Lyle Jackson and partner Heather Peacock, great-granddaughter Aviana (Windsor, CO).
At Doris's request, there will be no memorial service. She would like any donations in her honor to be made to The HUB, a ministry and mission on the campus of Millersville University. Mailing address: 121 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Website: www.hubmu.org
And, finally, Doris wanted to leave us all with this… "Peace out!"
