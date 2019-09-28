Doris B. Strebel, 91, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the widow of Rev. Eugene K. Strebel, who died on March 14, 1988. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Henrietta Wiedieg Bell.
Prior to her marriage, Doris worked as an Administrative Assistant at the former St. Joseph Hospital and the former Indian Head Textile Corporation, as well as various companies. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. She enjoyed baking, sewing, needlepoint, crocheting, reading, collecting hummel figurines and playing the piano. She also enjoyed Irish Folk music and classical music. She was a fiercely independent woman who valued finding purpose and making meaningful accomplishments every day. With several generations of family living under one roof at a single time, she always had the ability to keep her home running smoothly.
She is survived by two beloved sons, Andrew J. Strebel, Lancaster, PA, and John T. Strebel, Pasadena, Maryland; three grandsons, Evan, Alex and Steven and was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Bell, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doris's Funeral Service at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Henry Herbener officiating. Interment at Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, Ephrata, PA. The family will receive friends at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Monday evening, September 30, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. and at the Church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow before proceeding to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 in Doris' memory.
