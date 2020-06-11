Doris B. Hunter

Doris Bell Hunter, 88, of Strasburg passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, at Oak Leaf Manor South with her daughter Tamara holding her hand. She was the wife of John B. Hunter to whom she was married for 66 years and who preceded her in death in March 2020.
Before becoming an active housewife, she worked for the law firm of Arnold, Bricker, Beyer, and Barnes on East King Street as both secretary-receptionist and bookkeeper for a decade and beyond. This employment gave birth to the 101 Ladies, an informal social group of co-workers and town pals that gathered together regularly in friendship for over 50 years. Afterward she used her managerial and bookkeeping skills to help her husband operate his company Federal Management.
Doris became mother/grandmother to all with whom she had contact, especially to those who needed her compassion, understanding, and wisdom. She literally adopted the spouses and friends of her children, her Strasburg neighbors, church acquaintances, and local service providers including mail deliverers, bank tellers, and doctors. She quickly forged lasting relationships with folks she met in all the different places she lived. She just loved using the phone and writing letters to catch up with her widely scattered siblings and her so many childhood friends. When you were with her, she made you feel important and special; she clearly valued what you had to say. She engaged you in a vibrant yet gentle manner and was generous with her time, resources, and yes, advice. She even provided dog-sitting services for family and friends and caused the animals to return home reluctantly after their stay at her doggie spa. She evolved into a genuine Renaissance woman who daily displayed interest and insight in art, literature, music, history, antiques, and vitamins and then pursued more learning about these fields. She touched the hearts of so many. Truly hers was a life well lived.
Born in Swissvale, Allegheny County, Doris was the daughter of Oliver and Violet Bell, first generation immigrants from Scotland. She was 1 of 11 lads and lassies. She is survived by daughter, Heather H. Stauffer of Emerald Isle, NC, daughter, Tamara H. Baker married to Richard C. Baker of Strasburg, 5 beloved grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 South Price Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com