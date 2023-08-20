Doris B. Aument, 79, of Willow Valley Communities, entered into rest peacefully on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Grace (Stauffer) Breneman. She was the loving wife of Murl Aument who passed in 2014.
Doris graduated from Elizabethtown High School, she married Murl in 1965 and relocated to Quarryville. After raising 2 daughters, she worked at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and Willow Valley Retirement Community. She was a long-time member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She enjoyed singing in the SLC Community Choir and choirs at Willow Valley. In recent years, she volunteered at Main Street Closet in Willow Street. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and golfing with family and friends.
Doris is survived by 2 daughters, Brenda Martin of Mt. Gretna and Barbara Aument of Monroe, NC: a sister, Betty Werner and a brother, Harold Breneman.
A service celebrating Doris' life will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends at the church from 10-11:00 a.m. Private interment will take place prior to the service in the adjoining cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Memories can be shared at:
