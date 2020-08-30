Doris Anne Thackrah

Doris Thackrah passed away on August 24, 2020 in Lancaster, PA at The Glen at the Willow Valley Communities at age 89. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John S. Thackrah. Doris was born in North Wales, PA, grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Germantown High School in 1949. Her parents were Charles and Ella VanSciver. She is pre-deceased by two older brothers, Daniel and Robert and an older sister, Lillian.
Doris and John were married in Logan Baptist Church in 1953 and had two children, Katherine Graham of Newark, DE and John Thackrah, Jr. of Norfolk, VA. Doris had six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a great mother and grandmother and devoted herself to raising her children while supporting her husband in his career at the DuPont Company in Wilmington, DE.
Doris was an executive secretary, volunteered at many hospitals and church preschools and worked for the Hartford Insurance Co. in Wilmington, DE. She was a member of several quilt groups and taught quilting classes at the Patch of Country Quilt Shop for many years. Doris loved to quilt and her quilts and wall hangings won ribbons at many quilt shows and are a beautiful display of excellent color, pattern selections and impeccable hand quilting quality. Her legacy will be her quilts. Doris also enjoyed reading, traveling, boating on the Chesapeake Bay, and gardening. She and her family lived in New Jersey, Georgia, Delaware, Maryland, Florida, and Pennsylvania.
Close friends and family will be invited to attend a service in celebration of Doris' life at the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Earleville, MD. The family requests that those wishing to make a contribution in memory of Doris to please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's disease (P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014). To send online condolences please visit: galenafuneralhomeofsls.com
