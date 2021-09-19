Doris Anne Miller, 78, passed away at her Lancaster home on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late James F. and Dorothy A. (Herzog) McCloskey. Doris's husband Harold Henry Miller died in 2011.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Doris earned an associate's degree in Physical Education from West Chester University, and taught P.E. at St. Anthony's where she was also a basketball coach. She then became a wonderful homemaker for her husband and daughter.
Doris was a lover of animals, and she was a lifelong vegetarian. She was very much into exercise, she was a devout Christian, and she loved her country and was a dedicated Republican. Doris also greatly enjoyed spending time in her back yard with a good book and chatting the day away with her neighbors who she considered her second family. They referred to her as "Grandma Dee Dee."
No matter what, her husband and daughter mattered most to Doris. Doris loved spending time with them at the family RV in Snow Shoe, PA. She enjoyed the thrill of the find at yards sales and auctions. Everything Doris purchased had to be bought at a bargain.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Kathy, wife of Shane Feller of Lancaster; her sisters, Mary, wife of Joe Baciotti of Lancaster, and Cathy Gaenzle of Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by siblings, Sue Brown and Jim McCloskey.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a contribution in Doris's memory to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
