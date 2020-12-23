Doris Ann Reed, age 90, of Gap, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Chester A. "Buddy" Reed who died in 2009. Born in Niles, OH, daughter of the late Ralph Eugene and Ruth Custer Jenkins. She was a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church of Gap. She taught at the Philadelphia Model and Charm School, and went on to be the clothing buyer for Watt and Shand. Later she opened Doris Reed Fashion. She loved to entertain, fashion, cooking and gardening.
She is survived by 2 children: Chester A. (Julia Cannon) Reed II, Colleen (Andrew) both of Gap, 4 grandchildren: Jeffrey E. (Michelle Vickery) Reed, Brianna M. (Samuel L.) Riehl, Seth E. A., and Isaac, 1 great-grandson Cooper Miles Reed, and a brother, James Jenkins of Langhorne, PA. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Reed and 5 siblings: Jackie, Robert, Edward, and Donald Jenkins and Vera Jean Timoney.
A private graveside service will take place in Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
