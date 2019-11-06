Doris Ann Ewaka, 73, of New Providence, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Ridley Park, Delaware County, she was the daughter of the late George Joseph and Alberta Elizabeth (Jacobs) Gallagher. She was the loving wife of the late Timothy P. Ewaka who passed away on February 18, 2014.
Doris was an active member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church. She was the Activities Director at the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community for over 20 years. Doris also taught piano lessons out of her home for many years and played organ at several area churches. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 children: Craig K., husband of Cindy Ewaka of Peach Botttom and Jennifer E. Mellott-Holmes, wife of James Holmes of South Dakota. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a brother, Donald Gallagher. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca E. Ewaka.
A private graveside and interment will take place in the Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.