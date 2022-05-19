Doris Allegra Good Bomberger, aged 90, died at Sentara-RMH on May 14, 2022. She was the daughter of Ella K. Shenk and Noah G. Good. She was born on September 13, 1931 in Caernarvon Township, PA. Doris married James R. Bomberger on August 25, 1956.
Doris is survived by her husband and her two children, E. Douglas (Teresa) Bomberger of Landisville, PA, and Catherine B. (Kevin) Custalow of Charlottesville, VA, and three grandchildren, Nicholas T. Custalow of Charlottesville, VA, Joseph A. Bomberger (Harley Burgis) of Tallahassee, FL, and Matthew C. Bomberger of Landisville, PA. She is also survived by one sister, Ruth E. (Fred) Denlinger of Fulks Run, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Lois A. Stockheim and Milton S. (Ann) Good and a granddaughter, Lauren E. Custalow.
She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School and Eastern Mennonite College with a B. S. in home economics. She continued her studies at the Pennsylvania State University, where she earned an M. S. in clothing and textiles. She completed her studies at Virginia Tech with an Ed. D. in home economics education in 1979. She taught at Eastern Mennonite College (later University) until the 1985 elimination of the home economics department, retiring at the rank of full professor. Both she and her husband taught at Cuttington College in Liberia, West Africa (19711973) and as ESL teachers at Sichuan Normal School in Chengdu, China (19811983) and at Hokusei Wakkanai Junior College in Wakkanai, Japan (19871988).
After retiring from EMU, she became a Certified Nurse Assistant, serving at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. In retirement, she became an artist in various media, including bargello, beadwork mosaics, alcohol ink, leather embossing, needlework, and others. She was a frequent exhibitor at various artistic venues, including the VMRC resident shows and the Rocktown Art 6x6x30 annual competitions.
A friendly hostess, Doris was admired for her welcoming smile and gracious dinner parties. Her students appreciated her patience and kindness. After a severe fall in August of 2021, she moved to Wenger House at VMRC for full care. She learned to navigate her wheelchair and was appreciated by her fellow residents for her kind and helpful spirit.
Doris was a longtime member of Park View Mennonite Church. A memorial service will be held at Park View Mennonite Church at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made to the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
