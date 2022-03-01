Doris A. Witgenstein, 84, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at her residence. Born in Gordonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Elizabeth (Hoar) Brackbill. Doris was the wife of Richard E. "Dick" Witgenstein with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Doris was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School. She was a member of Columbia Christian Fellowship Church. Doris was an avid reader and worked at various bookstores. She also enjoyed flowers gardening, house plants, needle point and crocheting.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Dick, are three sons, Mark Witgenstein of Marietta, Matthew Witgenstein, husband of Amy Campbell of NYC, and Eric Witgenstein, husband of Melissa of Washington Boro; four grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Cosby, wife of Harold "Bing" of Paradise. She was preceded in death by a brother, Willard Brackbill.
A memorial service honoring Doris's life will be held at Columbia Christian Fellowship Church, 1290A Prospect Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be before the service at East Donegal Township Cemetery, 338 Stackstown Rd, Marietta, PA 17547 at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S Arlington Ave., #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023
Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023 . To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com