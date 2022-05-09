Doris A. (Shenk) Mohler, age 76, a resident of Landis Homes, went home to the Lord on May 2, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital from complications relating to a fall. Doris is survived by her husband, Dr. J. Harold, sons Jeffrey D. (Rachel) and Timothy A. (Charlotte) and Robert E. Mohler. Grandchildren, Joseph, Emma, Abigail and Clara Mohler and Owen Mendelaar. Also surviving are a brother, Dale (Deb) Shenk and a sister, Norma (Dave) Waterman and the Bowman family, her step-siblings. She was predeceased by her parents, C. Mylin Shenk and Stella H. Shenk (Bowman) and a brother, Calvin Shenk and her sister-in-law, Marie Shenk.
Doris and Harold were looking forward to celebrating their 57th anniversary on December 18. They met at a church youth group meeting being introduced by a mutual friend, and it was a love story from there on out.
Doris graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1963. She was employed as a secretary at Wenger & Byler, now Blakinger Thomas, in the mid-1960s. One thing she was always proud of was her typing and shorthand skills. After Jeff was born, she transitioned to being a homemaker and supporting Harold in medical school, his residency and eventual medical practice.
Doris always had a great interest in family and friends and could play the "Mennonite Name Game" with the best of them! She was a fastidious dresser and always wanted to look her best. She also enjoyed being a hostess in her younger years and always had a way of asking a new acquaintance questions and putting someone at ease. She loved flowers and the beds at her house were always a pleasure for her.
Throughout her entire life, she enjoyed writing notes and cards to people for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and the like. Many people were blessed to have received them. Perhaps this is what we will miss most about her.
Harold and Doris were members at Paradise Mennonite Church (now GracePoint) for many years in the 1980s and 1990s. They then became members at Groffdale Mennonite Church in March 2003. Groffdale Mennonite Church was a tremendous blessing for the whole family.
Doris is a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed dearly. A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Sunday, May 22 at 4pm at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola, PA 17540. The family will greet friends from 3pm until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Joni and Friends (Joniandfriends.org) or UNTO Ministries (unto.com). To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.