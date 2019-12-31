Doris A. Mitchell, Lancaster, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Doris was preceded in death by her spouse Robert Blakely in 2004.
She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Esther Kurtz.
She resided at Conestoga View for the past several years. The family would like to thank the second floor staff for their dedication and care of Doris. The family would also like to thank the staff of the 6th floor of LGH for their care and compassion provided to Doris in her final days.
She is survived by her daughter Melanie Blevins (John) of Lancaster, and her son Rickey Mitchell (Khristina Biddinger) of Lancaster. She is survived by 4 grandchildren, Heather Smith (Derek), Willow Street, Erica Blevins, Lancaster, Miykha Murray and Makhyla Mitchell of Lancaster. She is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Danielle Hess of Ephrata and Leanne Smith of Willow Street.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love for animals, contributions may be made to the Lancaster County SPCA, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a later date.
