Doris A. Kinsey, 57, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Gus and Audrey Trimble.
Doris graduated from Penn Manor High School. She attended Grace Church Lancaster. Doris enjoyed going to yard sales and shopping. She was kind and generous, always willing to help those around her. She adored her family, and always put them first. Doris was a loving mother, sister, companion, and friend to all.
She is survived by her son, Phillip L. Trimble, sister, Sally A. Minnick, significant other of 20 years, William P. Carson, stepchildren, Bill W. Carson, Randy L. Carson, Brian L. Carson, Michael D. Carson, 13 step grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Doris' Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 7pm, with a viewing from 6pm until the time of service.
