Doris A. Kauffman, 90, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Juniper Village. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Clarence J. and Ruth E. Kauffman Kauffman. She was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and was an assembler for Hamilton Watch Company for 45 years before her retirement. Her family was everything to her.
She is survived by one daughter: Vicki L. (Michael E.) Gieniec, West Hempfield Twp. Three grandchildren: Ashley R. Gieniec; Jamie L. (Michael) Pikolas and Adam E. Gieniec. Seven great grandchildren. Two sisters: Geraldine VonStetten and Shirley Billet. Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Jean Schlegelmilch and Nancy Kauffman. One nephew: James Kauffman.
The Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3725 Concordia Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Private Interment in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church or Juniper Village Benevolent Fund, 607 Hearthstone Ln., Mount Joy, PA 17552. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com