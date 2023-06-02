Doris A. Herr, 89 of Manor Township passed away Tuesday morning, May 30, 2023 at Penn State Lancaster Medical Center. Born in Lancaster on April 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Paul M. and Madora E. Martin Miller. Doris was the wife of Jay L. "Sonny" Herr who preceded her in death on August 14, 2015.
Doris graduated from the former Sacred Heart Academy for Girls. Doris worked for the Millersville Boro and Police Department for over 40 years as office manager and secretary. After retirement she worked for Magisterial District 02-2-06, Millersville for a few years. Doris was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
Doris enjoyed going to the cabin with her family and sitting by the campfire. She loved the beach and enjoyed trips to the Outer Banks and Fenwick Island. She enjoyed feeding and watching birds. Doris enjoyed helping the Millersville Lioness making quilts.
Family meant the world to Doris; she enjoyed hosting Sunday family dinners on a weekly basis and never missed anyone's birthday. She loved her trips with her children and her grandchildren. She was always there for support and encouragement. She was loving, caring and patient woman.
Doris will be deeply missed by her sons, M. Scott Herr, companion of Krista Hemming of Columbia and Brian J., husband of Jody Herr of Millersville and her daughters, Brenda A. Houck of Mount Joy and Karen J., wife of William Rockey of Millersville. Her grandchildren that she loved so much, Justin, husband of Allie Swope, Shane Goss, Austin, husband of Katie Herr, Adam, husband of Raebecca Houck, Kristin, wife of Craig Heistand, Amanda, wife of Brent Shaw, Joel Herr and Ryan Herr, companion of Mackenzie and her great-grandchildren, Blake, Samantha and Joseph Shaw, Payton and Hunter Swope, Aspen and Adaline Herr, Kaylee Houck, Jace Goss, Carter Shearer and J.D. and Ave Heistand. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean N. Trimble.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to Doris' Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10 AM from the St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster. Interment will be held in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. Friends are invited to a visitation with her family on Sunday evening, June 4, 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Doris' memory to St. Jude's. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit:www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
