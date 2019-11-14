Doris A. Grube, 79, of New Providence, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born in Rohrerstown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Martha E. (Shank) Breneman. Doris and her husband, James R. Grube Sr., celebrated 48 years of marriage in June.
Doris worked as a secretary, retiring from the former Buck Home Furnishings. She and her husband attended several area churches, with Solanco Bible Church being one of the last. She was a member of the Rawlinsville Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling and knitting. Doris also enjoyed all levels of baseball. She and her husband would vacation to Florida to watch major league spring training. She also cherished times spent at the hunting camp in Potter County.
Surviving besides her husband are sons: James R. Grube, Jr., husband of Lori, of New Providence; and Joel A. Grube, husband of Amy, also of New Providence; along with grandchildren: Kaleb, Josh, Holly and Jane. Also surviving are a brother, Robert Breneman and a sister, Alma Jean Moyer.
Services celebrating Doris's life will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA beginning at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Traditional interment will be private in the New Providence Church of God Cemetery.
Please omit flowers; contributions may be made in Doris's memory to the New Providence Church of God at the above address.
