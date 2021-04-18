Doris A. Gates, 81, of Reinholds, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 11, 2021, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Fredericksburg, Lebanon County, to the late Luther and Ruth (Witman) Sweigart and was the wife of the late William C. Gates who passed away in 1986.
Doris was of the Christian faith and attended Swamp Christian Fellowship Church in Reinholds. She was a life member of the Reading Stamp Collectors Club and the Heidelburg Heritage Society. She was also a member of the Reinholds VFW Ladies Auxilliary, the Swanson Society of Compassion International, Friends of Conrad Weiser Homestead, and was an active volunteer for the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue. Her property is a certified Backyard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation.
Doris was a 1957 graduate of Conrad Weiser H.S. and a 1959 graduate of the Reading Business Institute. She went on to work as an office manager for Dr. Peter Pugliese, a medical transcriptionist for Ephrata Community Hospital, Community General Hospital in Reading, and for Meditype Transcription in Langhorne from 1986 until her retirement. She was also a Reinholds news correspondent for the Ephrata Review from 2004 to 2009.
Doris is survived by several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a baby brother, Robert Sweigart
A private graveside service will take place in the Fairview Cemetery.
"He who has a generous eye will be blessed, for he gives of his bread to the poor." Proverbs 22:9
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
