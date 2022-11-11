Doris A. (Carson) Kreider passed away at home on November 9, 2022. Born on January 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Carrie (Houck) Carson and Stewart Hamilton Carson. She was married to the love of her life, E. Eugene Kreider on September 12, 1953. Together they shared 68 years of marriage until his passing in Spring of this year.
While parenting three children, Doris returned to school in 1967, attending Millersville University and graduated in 1973. With a degree in Art Education, she taught in the Arts Department at the School District of Lancaster. She retired in 1996, after which she helped Gene with the thorough restoration of their farmhouse in Leola. There she continued her art of wheel thrown pottery. She was a member of the Village Art Association and exhibited her work at the Lititz Outdoor Art Show.
Doris had a very outgoing personality and made many friends throughout her life and especially through church, most recently Forest Hills Mennonite Church. She was adventurous. From climbing the apple trees at the family mountain house to chaperoning high school backpacking trips, Doris was a fun loving and strong woman. She proudly told many that she hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and climbed back out.
Kindness and fairness were virtues to both her and Gene. They were known for their unwavering love and commitment to their family.
Surviving family members include children, Gregory L. Kreider, husband of Alyson, Cheryl L. Kreider, Todd M. Kreider, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Martyn E. Kreider and partner Charlie Chua of Melbourne, Australia, Hilary B. Kreider wife of Patrick Dixon, of Lancaster, Tyler M. Kreider, partner Daniel Finkbeiner of Berlin, Germany, Hans Kreider and partner of Elizabeth Orzendorf of Olympia, Washington; three great-grandchildren, William Murrey, Anthony Hernandez and Isla Dixon. Surviving siblings include Kenneth Carson, Barry Carson and Mindy (Carson) Maser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband E. Eugene Kreider, granddaughter Shana Hernandez, and siblings Bob Carson, James Carson, Charles Carson and Virginia Carson.
A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA. on Tuesday, November 22. Visitation begins at 5:00 with service at 6:00 and a meal afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mennonite Central Commitee, Akron, PA. The family also wants to acknowledge Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care of Lancaster. - compassus.com. Furman's Leola