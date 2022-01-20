Doris A. (Brosey) Kuhl 70 of Lancaster, PA passed away January 19, 2022 at Conestoga View Nursing. She was better known as Bone or Squeaky. Born in Lancaster, PA. on November 28, 1951 she was married to the late James R. Kuhl, Sr. of Lancaster.
She was last employed at the Lancaster County Blind Association for 30 Years. Doris loved cooking, making crafts, and spending time with her family. She dedicated most of her life and time helping others.
Doris is survived by two stepchildren, Richard and James R. Kuhl, Jr., one granddaughter Rose Marie Stoops, two sisters, Donna Charles wife of Bruce B., of Ephrata, PA and Dawn M. Hohenadel wife of Bradford L. of Lugoff, SC. She was preceded in Death by one brother Robert C. Brosey.
A private interment will be at the Salunga Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers kindly make a donation to the Humane Society of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster is in charge of the arrangements.
