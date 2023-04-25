Doris A. Beinhauer, 86, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Frey Village Nursing Center.
She was born on February 15, 1937, in Elizabethtown and was the daughter of the late Henry L. Beinhauer and Anna E. (Schaeffer) Beinhauer.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth H. Beinhauer.
She is survived by her sister, Jane Beinhauer; a sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Beinhauer and two nieces, Deborah Smith and her husband Samuel and Gail Stauffer and her husband Marlin.
A graveside service will be in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown, PA, at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
The family has entrusted the care of the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Middletown to handle the funeral arrangements.
