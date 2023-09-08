Doris A. (McMullen) Altmanshofer, 89, of Martinsburg, formerly of East Petersburg, PA and Duncansville, passed away peacefully Friday at The Homewood Retirement Community. She was born in Lilly, daughter of the late Albert and Lillie (Hermsdorfer) McMullen.
On April 11, 1959, Dorie married Kenneth Joseph Altmanshofer at St. Lukes Lutheran Church, Lilly.
Surviving are a son, Bert Altmanshofer married to Mary, of Duncansville; a daughter, Jan Gillerin married to David, of Northborough, MA.; and son, Kirk Altmanshofer married to Scott of Lewisberry, PA.; five granddaughters: Danielle, Emily, Kate, Hayley and Meghan; and sister-in-law, Nina Lingenfelter of Hutchinson Island, FL. She is also survived by a special niece and nephew, Geri and Dennis Lazar of Lancaster, PA.
Dorie retired from Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 where she worked as a receptionist.
She was a devoted member of her church community, including Duncansville Lutheran Church, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Altoona, and most recently Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster where she served in many capacities.
Dorie's family wishes to recognize and thank the staff at The Homewood Retirement Community for the care and compassion that she received during her stay there.
All services will be held privately.
Arrangements are by The Good Funeral Home Inc., 108 Alto-Reste Park, Altoona.
If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dorie to the Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.thegoodfuneralhomeinc.com.
A living tribute »