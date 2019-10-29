Doris A. Adams, 87, formerly of Manheim passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Virgie (Sherer) Gibble. She was the loving wife of the late Wilson M. Adams who died in 2016. Doris retired from Weis Markets, Manheim, after working there for approximately 40 years in the office. She graduated in 1948 from the former Manheim High School and was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Doris was also a member of the Red Hat Society in Florida. Her interests included traveling, playing cards, especially pinochle and bridge, and she was an avid Manheim Central Barons football fan. However, one of Doris greatest interests was spending time with her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Connie, wife of Michael Barto of Lititz. Doris had three grandchildren, Timothy & Kate Barto of Manheim, Troy & Jessica Barto of Lititz, Kelly & Adam Neifert of Manheim. There are five (soon to be six) great-grandchildren, Austin & Julia Barto, Lizabeth & Alyson Neifert, Isabella Barto & a sibling coming soon. Doris has three surviving siblings, Glen Gibble of Lebanon, Larry Gibble of Coudersport and Sandy Heistand of Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at the Luther Acres Community Room, 250 St. Luke Drive, Lititz on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may send contributions in Doris' memory to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com