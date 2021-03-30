Dori Lynn Moody, 56, of Mount Joy, died unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday March 27, 2021. She was the loving wife of Robert L. Moody and they would have celebrated 10 years of marriage this May. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of Patricia (Damore) and Ronald Misiaszek of Reading, and William and Edith Shirey of Douglassville.
Dori was a lab technician and ER clerk for Penn Medicine at Lancaster General Hospital. Dori attended the 1st Assembly of God, Columbia. She also enjoyed reading and traveling to the island of St. Martin with her husband.
Surviving in addition to her husband, and parents is a step daughter Miracle Moody, York, and a sister, Tambia Smolsky, Harrisburg.
Services and interment for Dori will be private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
